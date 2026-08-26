Meta agrees to up to $16.68B settlement over allegations social media harms children

CALGARY — Meta has agreed to pay up to US$16.68 billion and make significant changes to Facebook and Instagram as part of a settlement resolving allegations that its platforms were designed in ways that harmed children and teenagers.The agreement, announced Wednesday, brings an end to a closely watched federal trial in California involving allegations from U.S. state attorneys general that Meta deliberately designed Facebook and Instagram to keep young users engaged, while failing to adequately protect them from potential harms associated with social media use.The litigation was initially brought by a coalition of 29 states, including California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey, in 2023. The settlement ultimately involves states and territories across the United States.According to the New York Post, Meta has not admitted ''wrongdoing'' as part of the agreement..Under the proposed settlement, Meta would introduce a series of new restrictions and safety measures for users under 18 on Facebook and Instagram.Among the changes is a default two-hour daily usage limit for teenagers. The agreement also calls for overnight restrictions, including blocking access during designated nighttime hours, while parents would have the ability to override certain restrictions.Notifications would also be restricted during overnight and school hours, and teenagers would receive additional options for using feeds that are not personalized through recommendation algorithms.Meta would also increase its efforts to determine users' ages and prevent children under 13 from accessing the platforms. The settlement includes additional parental controls and requirements surrounding the handling of reports involving potentially harmful content.Other changes include restrictions on certain cosmetic filters and measures intended to reduce social comparison among younger users, including changes involving visible likes and reactions..The states alleged that Meta's products were designed to encourage prolonged and repeated use among young people.The allegations included claims that the company used features and recommendation systems that encouraged children and teenagers to spend more time on its platforms, while also failing to adequately address concerns about the effects of its services on young users.The states also accused Meta of misleading users about the safety of its platforms and improperly collecting personal information from children under 13 without the required parental consent.The case formed part of a much broader wave of litigation against major social media companies over allegations that their platforms have contributed to mental-health problems among young people. Meta and other companies have denied that their products are responsible for a nationwide youth mental-health crisis and have pointed to measures they have implemented to protect young users..Meta has urged other major social media platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, to adopt similar protections. Part of the settlement's financial structure is contingent on other companies reaching comparable agreements, according to reports.The broader litigation involving social media and children has also targeted companies including Google, TikTok parent ByteDance and Snap. States, school districts and individual plaintiffs have filed thousands of cases alleging that social media companies intentionally designed their products to encourage young users to remain on their platforms.The settlement was reached during the second week of the federal trial in Oakland, California. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had been expected to testify in the case. His testimony will no longer take place as a result of the settlement.The trial had attracted significant attention because it was one of the most prominent tests of allegations that social media companies deliberately designed their products to maximize engagement among young users.The case also included testimony from Meta executives and former employees regarding the company's approach to youth safety and the effectiveness of tools intended to encourage teenagers to take breaks from its platforms.