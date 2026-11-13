Minnesota yarn shop apologizes for selling Harry Potter kits, pulls all products

CALGARY — Cancel culture claims another victim.A Minnesota yarn shop has apologized for selling Harry Potter-themed kits, removed the merchandise and pledged the proceeds to a transgender support organization after customers raised concerns.Needle & Skein, a knitting and crochet shop in St. Louis Park, published a statement saying it had failed to consider how carrying the products would affect transgender customers. “We recently sold Harry Potter themed kits, and we owe you a sincere apology,” the statement reads.The writer, identifying herself as a mother, described reading the books aloud to her child as some of her sweetest memories.“I think that warmth kept me from stopping to consider what carrying this merchandise would mean for our trans friends, neighbors, and customers,” she wrote. “I made a mistake, and I’m so sorry.”.The shop said every Harry Potter item had been removed from its shelves and all proceeds from those already sold would be donated to Point of Pride.“We never meant to hurt anyone. But we can see that we did, and we are truly sorry to everyone who felt less welcome in a space that should always feel like home to you,” the shop’s statement continued. “You deserve better from us.” The business shared an image of its donation and said it had contributed three times the profits from the merchandise.Owner Gilah Mashaal told Fox News Digital the response had been largely positive, although the business had also experienced doxxing and negative reviews..The apology did not mention Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling by name or identify a particular statement by her that prompted the decision.Rowling has faced boycott campaigns over her views on sex and gender. Critics describe her positions as discriminatory toward transgender people, while Rowling maintains that women’s rights require protections based on biological sex.Needle & Skein thanked those who had raised concerns, saying it wanted customers to feel welcome in the store.