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Minnesota yarn shop apologizes for selling Harry Potter kits, pulls all products

A Minnesota yarn shop has apologized for selling Harry Potter-themed kits, removed the merchandise and pledged the proceeds to a transgender support organization after customers raised concerns.
A Minnesota yarn shop has apologized for selling Harry Potter-themed kits, removed the merchandise and pledged the proceeds to a transgender support organization after customers raised concerns.X/ChatGBT
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Cancel Culture
Jk Rowling
Harry Potter
Harry Potter yarn shop display
Needle & Skein
St. Louis Park
Gilah Mashaal