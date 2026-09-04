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MISTRIAL: Lindsay Clancy jury fails to reach verdict

A jury has reached a decision in the closely watched trial of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy, who was accused of killing her three young children in their Duxbury home in January 2023.
A jury has reached a decision in the closely watched trial of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy, who was accused of killing her three young children in their Duxbury home in January 2023.X
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Lindsay Clancy
Lindsay Clancy trial
Jury deadlocked
Judge William Sullivan
Sutton, Massachusetts
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Western Standard
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