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Mother of Oregon school shooter calls son a ‘good boy’ after four killed in attack on former special-ed classroom

The mother of a 16-year-old gunman who killed three children and a teacher at an Oregon elementary school has reportedly broken down in tears while describing her son as a "good boy."
The mother of a 16-year-old gunman who killed three children and a teacher at an Oregon elementary school has reportedly broken down in tears while describing her son as a "good boy."Facebook/ChatGBT
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