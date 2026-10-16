Mother of Oregon school shooter calls son a ‘good boy’ after four killed in attack on former special-ed classroom

CALGARY — The mother of a 16-year-old gunman who killed three children and a teacher at an Oregon elementary school has reportedly broken down in tears while describing her son as a "good boy," as investigators search the family's home for clues about what led to the deadly attack.Shauntai May Nickerson, the mother of John J. Griffin II, spoke emotionally about her son following Thursday's shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon.According to the New York Post, Nickerson described her son as a "good boy" and expressed sorrow for the victims' families, saying she would have ''done anything to prevent the tragedy.''Her comments come as investigators examine how the teenager obtained the shotgun used in the attack and whether evidence recovered from his electronic devices could help establish a motive.CNN reported that investigators executed a search warrant at Griffin's home Thursday night, seizing computers and other electronic devices.Citing a senior law enforcement official, the network reported that authorities obtained additional warrants allowing investigators to access the devices and extract information.Investigators are examining whether the recovered material contains evidence of planning, communications or other information that could explain the teenager's actions..Citing a senior law enforcement official, the network reported that authorities obtained additional warrants allowing investigators to access the devices and extract information.Investigators are examining whether the recovered material contains evidence of planning, communications or other information that could explain the teenager's actions.Griffin's parents were reportedly interviewed by investigators and cooperated with authorities. The Associated Press previously reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the shotgun used in the attack had been purchased by Griffin's mother.Nickerson reportedly declined to explain how her son acquired the weapon when questioned about the shooting.The attack unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, when police received an emergency call from someone inside a vehicle reporting that an individual carrying a long gun had fired multiple shots at them..Griffin allegedly took to enter Silver Rail Elementary School and his possible connection to the classroom where the shooting occurred.According to the New York Post, citing law enforcement sources, Griffin threw a 12-gauge shotgun over a fence surrounding the school before climbing over it himself.The teenager reportedly attempted to enter through the front of the building but encountered an armed civilian. He then moved around the school and forced his way inside through a locked rear entrance. It was also reported that Griffin had previously attended Silver Rail Elementary and that the classroom attacked was his former special education classroom.The reported connection raises questions about whether the teenager deliberately returned to a familiar location, although authorities have not confirmed that the classroom was specifically targeted.The New York Post also reported that Griffin had experienced educational difficulties, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. .Once inside, he fatally shot three children aged five, eight and 11, along with a teacher. A seven-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were also hospitalized with critical injuries.The youngest victim has been identified in media reports as five-year-old Rhoam Summer, whose family has received an outpouring of support following the tragedy. A Meal Train fundraiser has reportedly been established to support Rhoam's family as the Bend community mourns the lives lost in Thursday's shooting.The injured child has been identified in a family fundraising appeal as Saylor Graham, who survived the shooting and is continuing to receive medical care.According to the fundraiser, Saylor has numerous existing medical needs, and the injuries sustained during Thursday's attack have created additional uncertainty and financial pressure for her family. Her parents, who are both self-employed, have reportedly remained by her side as she recovers, significantly limiting their ability to work.A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family cover medical expenses, accommodation, transportation and lost income while Saylor receives treatment.A separate fundraiser organized by Darci Moreau, titled "Support Family of Injured Silver Rail Child," also describes the challenges facing the family of a critically injured seven-year-old student, including travel expenses, missed work and the need to care for another child..The shooting ended when Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old father of two daughters attending Silver Rail Elementary, intervened and fatally shot Griffin before police arrived.Giamanco's mother, Kenda Freeman, identified her son publicly Friday and said he was not seeking recognition for his actions.Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised the civilian's intervention, saying his actions helped prevent further loss of life."To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life: Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well," Kotek said.Authorities have not publicly established a motive or announced charges against anyone else in connection with the shooting.