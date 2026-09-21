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Netflix’s new ‘Narnia’ faces backlash over Meryl Streep’s Aslan casting

Netflix’s new ‘Narnia’ faces backlash over Meryl Streep’s Aslan casting
Netflix’s new ‘Narnia’ faces backlash over Meryl Streep’s Aslan castingCanva
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Netflix
C.S. Lewis
Chronicles of Narnia
The Magician's Nephew
Meryl Streep
Greta Gerwig
Aslan the lion
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Western Standard
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