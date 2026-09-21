Netflix’s new ‘Narnia’ faces backlash over Meryl Streep’s Aslan casting

CALGARY — Netflix’s upcoming Narnia film is facing backlash before its release, with the casting of Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan drawing criticism from some Christian commentators and longtime fans of C.S. Lewis’ books.Streep, 77, will voice the iconic lion in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, the first story chronologically in Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia. Netflix confirmed the cast and release schedule earlier this month. The film is set to premiere in theatres Feb. 12, 2027, before arriving on Netflix April 2.The casting has attracted particular attention because Aslan is traditionally portrayed as male and is widely understood as a Christ figure within Lewis’ fictional world.Some critics have described Streep’s casting as a “gender swap” and accused the production of imposing contemporary politics on Lewis’ work..According to Entertainment Weekly, Gerwig chose Streep because she wanted an actor who could bring “depth, joy, and authority” to the character. Gerwig told Empire that she wanted someone over 70 who could bring “wisdom of experience” while still conveying a sense of wonder.According to The Daily Telegraph, some evangelical critics have accused Gerwig of turning the adaptation into a feminist statement following the decision to cast Streep. Aslan is one of the central figures in Lewis’ Narnia series and is commonly interpreted as a representation of Jesus Christ. The connection is particularly apparent in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, in which Aslan sacrifices himself to save Edmund before returning to life.That symbolism has made the casting more significant for some Christian readers than a conventional decision to use a different voice actor.At the same time, reactions have not been limited to religious concerns. Some fans have questioned the broader creative direction of Gerwig’s adaptation and whether it will remain close to Lewis’ original material..According to People, Gerwig has described her long-standing interest in The Magician’s Nephew and its depiction of Narnia being created through music.The director has cited British rock musicians including David Bowie and Paul McCartney as influences on the film. The new Aslan design also reportedly draws from Bowie, with the character featuring heterochromatic eyes and a red stripe across his face.The film is the first screen adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, which was published in 1955 and explores the creation of Narnia before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.The previous Narnia film series, which ran from 2005 to 2010, adapted The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.As of publication, Netflix has not indicated that Aslan’s gender has been changed.