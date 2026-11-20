CALGARY — New York City councillors introduced a bill Thursday that would prohibit restaurants and other food service establishments from boiling live lobsters, crabs and other crustaceans. The measure, introduced Thursday by councillors Oswald Feliz and Harvey D. Epstein, is before the city council’s Health Committee. Feliz defended the proposal in an interview with the New York Post, calling it “the textbook definition of animal cruelty” to boil an animal alive. He pointed to lobsters’ attempts to escape when placed in boiling water and said diners could still order lobster under his bill.The proposal applies to owners, operators, employees and anyone else acting on behalf of a food service establishment. It would prohibit them from placing live crustaceans into boiling liquid to prepare them for human consumption. Restaurants could continue serving lobster and crab, and the bill leaves other cooking and preparation methods available..A first violation would come with a written notice explaining the alleged offence and advising the business that future violations could result in fines. Each subsequent violation could carry a civil penalty of up to US$100. If enacted, the measure would take effect 180 days after becoming law. Some in the restaurant industry questioned whether City Hall should be regulating how kitchens prepare shellfish. Hamptons restaurant owner Zach Erdem told the Post he would likely rethink plans to open a Manhattan restaurant if the proposal moved forward. He pointed to rising costs for rent, food and labour as more pressing concerns for restaurant owners. Retired New York restaurateur Angelo Vivolo also criticized the proposal.One experiment published in the Journal of Experimental Biology found that shore crabs learned to avoid a dark shelter where they had received an electric shock. The researchers said the change in behaviour was consistent with a key criterion for pain. The experiment looked at whether the crabs changed their choices in later trials, beyond their immediate response to the shock. .Thursday also marked the end of a separate animal welfare debate at City Hall. As the lobster bill went to committee, Mamdani signed Romanch’s Law, giving New York City’s horse-drawn carriage industry until June 1, 2028, to wind down. The law is named for Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old who died after a carriage accident in Central Park in June. The law allows limited permits for temporary events such as weddings, parades and film shoots. The mayor’s office says the city will offer support to about 200 affected workers, including medallion buybacks and career services. Central Park carriage drivers sued to block the law minutes after Mamdani signed it, according to the Associated Press.Switzerland changed its "animal welfare" rules in 2018 to require crustaceans such as lobsters to be stunned before they are killed. The Swiss government said the animals should be presumed capable of feeling pain and spared unnecessary suffering. The United Kingdom formally recognized decapod crustaceans as sentient under its Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act in 2022. In its December 2025 animal welfare strategy for England, the government committed to issuing guidance clarifying that boiling them alive is an unacceptable killing method. New York City’s proposal targets the practice directly through its rules for food service establishments.