'NO MALFUNCTION:' Janet Jackson's designer claims Super Bowl exposure was planned — more than two decades later

CALGARY — Janet Jackson's infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction is facing renewed scrutiny after her longtime fashion designer claimed the controversial moment was planned, with a last-minute change to her outfit made just two days before the performance.Wayne Scot Lukas, who designed Jackson's outfit for the halftime show, has challenged the explanation surrounding the incident, claiming the exposure was intentional and that television producers failed to execute the planned camera transition.Speaking to TMZ Tuesday, Lukas said the original concept involved Justin Timberlake removing part of Jackson's costume to reveal a G-string during their performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Texas.However, he claims the plan was changed approximately 48 hours before the show, replacing the original reveal with one involving Jackson's breast.The controversial moment occurred on February 1, 2004, as Timberlake performed alongside Jackson during the halftime show's closing number, Rock Your Body.As Timberlake pulled away part of Jackson's black leather costume, her right breast was exposed on live television for a fraction of a second, triggering widespread criticism and one of the most heavily scrutinized incidents in American broadcasting history..According to Lukas, the intention was for the camera feed to cut to black immediately after the reveal, with fireworks marking the end of the performance.He alleges that producers failed to make the transition, allowing the exposure to appear on the live broadcast.Lukas also suggested the planned stunt was intended to surpass the publicity generated by Madonna's onstage kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.The designer rejected Timberlake's description of the incident as a wardrobe malfunction, insisting the costume performed as it had been designed to do.Lukas said the controversy severely damaged his career, claiming he lost professional opportunities because of morality clauses in his contracts. He also criticized Timberlake for failing to apologize to him, although he said he is no longer seeking an apology..Jackson faced significant professional consequences following the broadcast, including reduced television and radio exposure and intense public scrutiny.The Federal Communications Commission also pursued a $550,000 fine against CBS over the incident, although the penalty was ultimately overturned.The designer's latest account comes as Timberlake reportedly prepares to revisit the controversy in an upcoming four-part documentary series expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in December.Lukas claims he was not approached to participate in the production, despite having designed and altered the costume at the centre of the controversy. He said he hopes Timberlake will use the documentary to provide a fuller explanation of what happened..Jackson previously maintained that the exposure was accidental and that the incident did not unfold as intended. Her representatives said an additional layer of clothing was supposed to remain in place when Timberlake removed the outer portion of her costume.The designer has also raised similar allegations in previous years. In a 2021 interview with Page Six, Lukas claimed Timberlake had pushed for a provocative reveal and described an earlier costume concept involving a pearl G-string.His latest interview provides further details about the alleged last-minute redesign and the supposed failure to cut away from the performance. Neither Jackson nor Timberlake has publicly responded to Lukas's latest allegations.More than 22 years after the halftime show, the designer's account has renewed questions about who approved the performance, what was supposed to happen on stage and why the broadcast did not cut away.