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'NO MALFUNCTION:' Janet Jackson's designer claims Super Bowl exposure was planned — more than two decades later

Janet Jackson's designer claims Super Bowl exposure was planned, more than two decades after the incident.
Janet Jackson's designer claims Super Bowl exposure was planned, more than two decades after the incident. X/ChatGBT
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Cbs
Justin Timberlake
Us Federal Communications Commission
Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Super Bowl
Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction
Wayne Scot Lukas
Wardrobe malfunction