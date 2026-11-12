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UPDATED: One dead, four injured in shooting near White House as barricaded gunman found dead in apartment

One person is dead and at least four others are injured following a shooting at and around a fitness centre in Washington, DC, Thursday morning.
One person is dead and at least four others are injured following a shooting at and around a fitness centre in Washington, DC, Thursday morning.X/ChatGBT
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Donald Trump
White House
Fbi
Shooter
Shelter In Place
DC Metropolitan Police Department
FBI investigation
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
VIDA Fitness
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser