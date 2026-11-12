UPDATED: One dead, four injured in shooting near White House as barricaded gunman found dead in apartment

CALGARY — The suspected gunman responsible for a deadly shooting near the White House Thursday morning has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with police, according to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.One person is dead and at least four others are injured following a shooting at and around a fitness centre in Washington, DC, Thursday morning, as police respond to an active barricade situation approximately one mile north of the White House.The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the updated casualty count to NBC Washington, with four surviving victims transported to hospitals in varying conditions.Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for the 1500 block of 15th Street NW, urging residents to remain indoors and avoid the area as the police operation continued.According to the Associated Press, at least five people were shot, while local authorities warned residents to avoid the area as officers responded to an active shooter situation.Armed officers carrying rifles were positioned on rooftops and balconies overlooking the neighbourhood as police surrounded the building where the suspected gunman was believed to be hiding. Police issued a shelter-in-place warning for the 1500 block of P St. N.W., instructing residents to remain indoors and stay away from windows as the tactical operation continued.The suspect was described in early local reports as a heavy-set white male, possibly wearing a grey shirt. His identity and motive had not been released..The hours-long police operation ended after officers entered the apartment where the suspected gunman had barricaded himself.According to Bowser, the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, bringing the barricade situation to an end.The suspect had reportedly taken refuge on a high floor of an apartment building above VIDA Fitness, where the initial shooting occurred.Police had established a security perimeter around the building, with armed officers stationed at elevated positions overlooking the surrounding streets.Authorities have not released the gunman's identity or established a motive for the shooting.The death of the suspect brings the reported death toll to two, including the victim killed in the initial shooting.Four other shooting victims were transported to hospital with injuries of varying severity..The violence unfolded at and around VIDA Fitness, a gym located along 15 St. N.W.DC Council member Brooke Pinto confirmed in a social media statement that the shooting occurred at the fitness centre and urged residents to stay away from the neighbourhood.A manager at VIDA Fitness told 7News that gunfire erupted outside the business, prompting an immediate lockdown.Police entered the facility as the emergency unfolded, with the manager indicating that staff felt safe with officers present.The gym was expected to remain closed for the remainder of Thursday.Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots as people fled the area and police vehicles descended on the neighbourhood.One person claiming to have been inside the gym wrote on Reddit that an individual was shot in a seating area before additional gunfire erupted, sending gymgoers running for safety.The eyewitness account has not been independently verified, and police have not confirmed whether any of the victims died..The shooting prompted a significant response from local and federal law enforcement agencies.MPD's Emergency Response Team was deployed, alongside agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).Nearby schools were placed on lockdown, while Metro Transit Police warned commuters to expect an increased police presence at several stations.Bus service was also disrupted as authorities continued their investigation.The shooting occurred approximately one mile north of the White House, placing the emergency response within walking distance of one of the most heavily secured government buildings in the United States..Thursday's shooting comes as Washington remains under an expanded federal security presence following President Donald Trump's intervention in the capital's policing last year.In August 2025, Trump moved to impose federal control over Washington's police force and deployed hundreds of National Guard personnel, citing concerns about violent crime and public safety.The move followed several high-profile incidents, including an attempted carjacking and assault involving a former Department of Government Efficiency employee in the same Logan Circle neighbourhood. The federal deployment remained in place at the time of Thursday's shooting.Despite the increased security presence, the latest incident prompted another major mobilization of local police and federal agents in the nation's capital.Authorities have not established a motive for Thursday's attack or indicated whether the victims were specifically targeted.The conditions of the five shooting victims have not been officially released.