'P’Nut' the squirrel's owner detained by ICE, faces deportation

CALGARY — The wife of the man who owned P’Nut, the internet-famous squirrel seized and euthanized by New York state officials in 2024, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and could face deportation to Germany.Daniela Bittner, 30, was arrested at Elmira Corning Regional Airport in upstate New York on October 15, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She has reportedly spent nearly a month in immigration custody, moving through several detention facilities before being transferred to Texas.Her husband, Mark Longo, claims the detention stems from an immigration paperwork mistake and fears her deportation could force the closure of their animal sanctuary, which cares for more than 600 animals.According to DHS, Bittner, a German national, legally entered the United States multiple times between May 2021 and November 2022 but remained in the country beyond her authorized stay.The department maintains that having a pending immigration application does not automatically grant someone legal status in the United States..Longo disputes the circumstances surrounding his wife's detention, claiming the couple submitted incorrect paperwork while applying for her immigration status and never received notice that their application had been denied.Speaking to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Longo questioned why his wife was being detained over what he described as a paperwork error."You're telling me, all of this because my wife and I forgot to do the proper form?" he said.He also alleged Bittner had been subjected to poor conditions while in custody, including being denied replacement contact lenses. DHS rejected those allegations, telling TMZ that detainees receive appropriate food, water, medical treatment and opportunities to contact their families and lawyers.Bittner is reportedly being held at Camp East Montana, a large immigration detention facility in El Paso, Texas, while her immigration case proceeds.Her detention comes two years after the couple became the centre of national controversy following the seizure and killing of their pet squirrel, P’Nut.In October 2024, officers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation raided the couple's property following complaints about illegally kept wildlife.Authorities seized P’Nut, an orphaned squirrel Longo had raised for years, along with a raccoon named Fred..Both animals were euthanized for rabies testing after officials said P’Nut bit a wildlife biologist on the gloved thumb during the investigation. Both tested negative for rabies.P’Nut's death also became a political talking point during the final days of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.Republicans, including then-vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, condemned the state's handling of the squirrel, portraying the incident as an example of excessive government intervention.Elon Musk also criticized the seizure and euthanasia, while Donald Trump Jr. publicly called for justice for the squirrel.Longo has expressed frustration that the political attention surrounding P’Nut's death has not translated into assistance for his family."They put Peanut on a pedestal, won their election, and threw him off that pedestal immediately," Longo told the Associated Press.The couple previously filed lawsuits against New York officials over the seizure and killing of P’Nut and Fred, alleging constitutional violations and wrongful treatment of the animals..Beyond the immigration dispute, Longo says the future of P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in Pine City, New York, is now in jeopardy.The nonprofit cares for approximately 600 rescued animals, including around 100 horses, and Longo maintains that losing his wife to deportation would make continuing its operations impossible.He has reportedly sought assistance from local officials and contacted UFC president Dana White, a longtime Trump ally whom he met following P’Nut's death.Longo says he is desperately trying to prevent his wife's removal from the country."The only outcome that will save this place is my wife not being deported," he told the Associated Press.DHS maintains Bittner will remain in immigration custody pending removal proceedings and will receive due process. No confirmed deportation date has been announced.