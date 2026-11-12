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'P’Nut' the squirrel's owner detained by ICE, faces deportation

The wife of the man who owned P’Nut, the internet-famous squirrel seized and euthanized by New York state officials in 2024, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and could face deportation to Germany.
The wife of the man who owned P’Nut, the internet-famous squirrel seized and euthanized by New York state officials in 2024, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and could face deportation to Germany.X/ChatGBT
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Ice
p'nut the squirrel
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Daniela Bittner
Mark Longo
Camp East Montana
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
P'Nut's Freedom Farm