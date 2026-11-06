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SCUM OF THE EARTH: Some of the most infamous names taken off California's death row

A look at some of the most notorious individuals who have been taken off California's death row
Left to right Richard Allen Davis, Charles Ng, and Randy Kraft are some of the most notorious names taken off California's death row this past week
Left to right Richard Allen Davis, Charles Ng, and Randy Kraft are some of the most notorious names taken off California's death row this past weekImages from taken from Wikipedia
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serial killers
Governor Gavin Newsom
Charles Ng
California Death Row
Richard Allen Davis
Randy Kraft
Isauro Aguirre