UPDATED: Three children, adult dead in Oregon elementary school shooting

CALGARY — There children and an adult were killed after a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon.Reports said the gunman was shot dead by a parent who was armed. The shooter is reported to be only 16-years-old.Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School shortly before 1 p.m. on October 15, prompting a large emergency response, a school lockdown and evacuations.According to the Bend Police Department, emergency dispatchers first received reports at approximately 12:59 p.m. of a person firing shots into a vehicle outside the school.An emergency alert was issued at 1 p.m., and responding officers arrived at approximately 1:02 p.m.Police said they learned almost immediately after arriving that the suspected shooter had been shot and killed.Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller confirmed during an afternoon briefing that multiple people had been injured, including children..At least two victims were transported by Bend Fire to St. Charles Hospital. Their conditions have not been released, and authorities have not confirmed the total number of people injured.According to KATU, investigators have not established who fired the fatal shot that killed the suspected gunman.Unconfirmed reports circulating online, citing emergency scanner traffic, suggested the shooter may have been stopped by a father at the school.However, police have not confirmed whether a parent or another bystander was responsible for shooting the suspect.The identity of the suspected gunman has also not been released, and authorities have not established a motive.Silver Rail Elementary School, located at 61530 Southeast Stone Creek Lane, serves students from kindergarten through Grade 5.According to the Oregon Department of Education, approximately 459 students were enrolled at the school last year..Following the shooting, the Bend-La Pine School District confirmed the school had been placed under lockdown while emergency responders secured the area.Families were directed to Journey Church at 61303 South Highway 97, near Goodwill and Dairy Queen, where officials established a reunification centre for parents and students.According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, including Oregon State Police and local FBI personnel. Authorities urged members of the public to avoid the surrounding area while emergency personnel continued their response.The shooting has raised several unanswered questions, including the circumstances leading up to the gunfire, the identities and conditions of the victims, and who shot the suspected gunman.Police have not released further details about the sequence of events or whether the victims were injured inside or outside the school.The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities expected to provide additional information as it becomes available.