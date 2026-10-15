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UPDATED: Three children, adult dead in Oregon elementary school shooting

Multiple people, including children, have been injured following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, with police confirming the suspected gunman is dead.
Multiple people, including children, have been injured following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, with police confirming the suspected gunman is dead.X screenshot
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Oregon Department Of Education
Bend Police
Bend, Oregon
Oregon school shooting
Silver Rail Elementary School
St. Charles Hospital
Bend-La Pine School District
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Western Standard
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