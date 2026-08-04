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Spokane wildfires destroy more than 700 structures, man arrested in arson investigation

Aaron Farinacci has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection with one of three wildfires near Spokane, Washington
Aaron Farinacci has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection with one of three wildfires near Spokane, WashingtonX screenshots
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Bob Ferguson
Spokane wildfires
Spokane, Washington
Spokane County Sherrif's Office
Aaron Farinacci
Spokane County Jail
Cody Rohrbach
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Western Standard
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