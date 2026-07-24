Suspect in fatal Nashville crash draws attention with chilling mug shot

CALGARY — The mug shot of a Tennessee man accused in a fatal Nashville crash is drawing widespread attention online after authorities released his booking photo following his surrender to police.James Brewington Jr., 61, turned himself in to the Metro Nashville Police Department on Wednesday, months after investigators identified him as the suspect in a deadly head-on collision that claimed the life of 41-year-old Dustin McLeod.According to Metro Nashville Police, the crash occurred on Nov. 10, 2025, when Brewington was driving a Nissan pickup truck southbound on Bell Road.Investigators allege Brewington crossed into the northbound lanes while attempting to pass another vehicle that was making a right turn. His pickup collided head-on with a Jeep carrying McLeod.McLeod, a passenger in the Jeep, suffered critical injuries and later died. Three other people were also injured in the collision..The mugshot, obtained by TMZ, shows him staring directly into the camera with an intense, wide-eyed expression. The unusual image quickly circulated on social media, with many describing it as unsettling.Police charged Brewington with vehicular homicide by reckless conduct in connection with McLeod's death, as well as reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault stemming from the crash and the injuries suffered by the other occupants involved.He is currently being held on a $135,000 bond, and, as of Friday, no court date had been publicly announced.The charges against Brewington remain allegations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court, and the case will proceed through the Tennessee judicial system.