USA News

Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle team up for Washington state wildfire relief

Actress and Spokane-native Sydney Sweeney to team up with American Eagle to raise donations for wildlife relief efforts in Washington
American actress Sydney Sweeney in an ad for American Eagle jean shorts
American actress Sydney Sweeney in an ad for American Eagle jean shortsYoutube screenshot courtesy of American Eagle
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
American Eagle
Sydney Sweeney
Spokane wildfires
Spokane, Washington
Washington Wildfires
Wildfire relief
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news