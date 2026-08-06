Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle team up for Washington state wildfire relief

American actress Sydney Sweeney will be teaming up with clothing manufacturer American Eagle to provide wildfire relief in her home state of Washington.TMZ said starting Friday and running until the end of the month, customers shopping on the American Eagle website or in store will have the option to donate to wildfire relief efforts.Customers will have the option to round up their purchase or donate an amount of money of their choosing at checkout.The initiative comes amid Sweeney's ongoing partnership with American Eagle, where she has become the company's spokesperson for their denim line.Sweeney has been photographed in the Spokane area, where she had been bringing food for firefighters and helping displaced families.The actress, most known for her role in the hit TV drama Euphoria, grew up in Spokane and still has family and friends in the area, with Sweeney previously revealing that the fires have affected her family directly.The fires have burned more than 10,000 acres of land in the Spokane region and displaced thousands from their homes.Alongside her boyfriend Scooter Braun, Sweeney has made donations in the past to charitable organizations like Second Harvest and World Central Kitchen, along with volunteering with those organizations.Donations made online and in person at American Eagle stores will go directly to Second Harvest to assist in wildfire relief efforts.