'This could be the last thing I'll ever do': Oregon school shooting hero speaks about his decision to act

Kaylub Giamanco, the man who was responsible for killing the Bend, Oregon, school shooter, has finally spoken to the media and given his recollection of the day he killed the shooter who killed three children and a teacher. Speaking to the Oregon Public Broadcaster (OPB), Giamanco discussed how, on October 15, he first saw what he described as a "man in black" holding a long gun and first thought what he was seeing must be a prank.However, this assumption was squandered when he saw the man, who later turned out to be a 16-year-old, fire his gun towards a pickup truck and then took aim at the women mowing the lawn at Silver Rail Elementary, the school where his two daughters were students at.After witnessing this, Giamanco said his "heart dropped," and he instinctively reached for the centre console of his car, hoping his .40 calibre handgun would be in there."I just was in full panic, like, ‘No, there’s children, there’s babies in there.’ I told my Siri to call 911,” however he later clarified that he didn't stay on the line long enough to answer the dispatcher's questions."I said, ‘I’m sorry, I have to go in. People are going to die," he reportedly told the dispatcher..He then told the OPB that, while carrying his weapon, he ran alongside the side of the school building, following where the shooter had gone around the outside of the school, following him until he reached the glass double doors at the school's main entrance.After hearing the shooter fire two shots at the door, he describes the scene inside the school as the shooter began his horrific plan."That’s when I started hearing children pleading for their lives, and then I started hearing gunfire, and I just started army crawling faster and faster, and I told myself this is probably the last thing that I’m ever going to do."After army crawling along the ground, he reached a window that he was able to climb into, staying on his hands and knees the entire time so as not to be spotted.After following the noise of the shooter, he arrived outside a classroom where, as he peeked inside, he could see the shooter struggling with a teacher; it was at this moment he knew he had to take his chance."I knew that he did not know that I was there," Giamanco said before pushing the door open and aiming his weapon."And I fired.".He then described how, at this moment, both the shooter and the teacher dropped to the floor. Thankfully the teacher quickly got up and ran out of the classroom, Giamanco later said he assumed the teacher thought he was a second shooter.However, at this stage the shooter was still alive, and Giamanco described how, when he tried to reach for his dropped weapon, he shot him two more times to make sure he was down for the count."I looked at him, and I shot him two more times to make sure that he couldn’t move because I was afraid of him shooting anybody else.”After this, he returned to his truck as police were arriving on the scene, then called his wife to inform her of what happened and that he wouldn't be home for lunch."I called my wife to tell her that I’m not coming home for tacos."Despite Giamanco's exceptional actions, the shooter was still able to kill three students and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary. The three students were ages five, eight, and eleven, and the teacher was 25.His actions have received plaudits from across the United States and around the world, with people calling his actions that day heroic and calling for him to be given awards such as the Presidential Medal of Freedom.Despite the devastating loss of life that day, local police credit Giamanco's actions for saving the lives of countless people at a school that had over 400 children enrolled.