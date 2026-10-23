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'This could be the last thing I'll ever do': Oregon school shooting hero speaks about his decision to act

Local media speak to Kaylub Giamanco, the father who shot and killed a gunman at the elementary school his two daughters were attending in Bend, Oregon
Bend, Oregon school shooting hero Kaylub Giamanco speaks about his experience the day of the shooting
Bend, Oregon school shooting hero Kaylub Giamanco speaks about his experience the day of the shootingScreengrab from Oregon Public Broadcaster
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Oregon
School Shooting
Bend, Oregon
Oregon school shooting
Kaylub Giamanco
School Shooting Hero
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Western Standard
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