TOP TEN: Creepiest mugshots from the US

CALGARY — Mugshots aren't supposed to be glamorous. They're routine photographs taken during the booking process, but every so often, one captures something so unusual that the image takes on a life of its own.Some become memorable because of elaborate tattoos or bizarre expressions. Others become considerably more unsettling once you know the crimes associated with the person staring back at the camera. And in a few cases, a series of booking photos documents a transformation spanning years or even decades.From the Night Stalker and Charles Manson to a self-described Florida "demonologist," here are 10 of America's creepiest mugshots — and the stories behind them..10. Matthew Medlin — a transformation documented in mugshotsThe earliest photographs of Matthew Medlin don't immediately stand out, and that's precisely what makes the images that followed so striking. Over years of encounters with authorities in Oregon, Medlin accumulated a collection of booking photographs documenting a dramatic transformation. Early images show him with short hair and few obvious facial tattoos, but progressively more ink appears around his eyes, forehead, cheeks and neck until elaborate designs cover much of his face.The photographs circulated widely online, sometimes presented simply as a shocking before-and-after sequence. The story behind them, however, was considerably more complicated. Medlin struggled with methamphetamine addiction and schizophrenia, according to The Marshall Project, which profiled him in 2017. He said some of his facial markings were connected to his belief in lycanthropy — the mythical transformation of humans into wolves.One of Medlin's most serious encounters with police came in January 2017, when he entered a Portland rail yard and became involved in a confrontation with authorities that lasted approximately five hours. Court documents cited by The Marshall Project alleged Medlin tampered with equipment on a liquid-propane rail car, injected methamphetamine during the confrontation and threatened officers with pieces of scrap metal. An officer eventually climbed onto a rail car and subdued him with a Taser.By then, Medlin's mugshots had already made him an internet curiosity. He was later transferred from jail to Oregon's state psychiatric hospital and said he hoped the attention surrounding his story could ultimately help others struggling with similar problems. The photographs are undoubtedly unusual, but the story behind them is considerably sadder..9. Solomon Galligan — an unsettling smileSolomon Galligan's booking photograph stands out without tattoos, piercings or elaborate modifications. Wearing an orange jail uniform, Galligan stares directly toward the camera with dramatically widened eyes and his mouth partially open, creating an expression that made the photograph spread rapidly online.The mugshot followed a disturbing April 2024 incident at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora, Colorado. Police alleged Galligan entered the school grounds while children were outside for recess and approached a group of students. Authorities alleged he attempted to grab a young boy before the child managed to get away.School employees intervened and Galligan fled, prompting a police search of the surrounding area before he was arrested. The allegations themselves were serious, but once authorities released his booking photograph, much of the attention online centred on the unusual expression captured by the camera.Unlike several other entries on this list, there isn't anything particularly unusual about Galligan's physical appearance. It's the combination of his expression and the allegations surrounding the arrest that makes the image so unnerving..8. Alyssa Zebrasky — the human sugar skullAt first glance, Alyssa Zebrasky's 2018 booking photograph could be mistaken for elaborate Halloween makeup. It wasn't. Her face was extensively tattooed in the style of a Day of the Dead sugar skull, with a spiderweb stretching across her forehead, colourful rings surrounding her eyes, a darkened nose and skeletal lines extending outward from her lips.The Ohio woman's appearance attracted national attention after her arrest in December 2018. Police in Boardman Township accused the then-27-year-old of stealing a bag from a Walmart and reported finding a hypodermic needle and suspected drugs among her belongings during the arrest. Once the mugshot was released, it quickly travelled far beyond Ohio.Zebrasky's story eventually took a very different turn. She entered recovery and began undergoing laser treatments to remove the facial tattoos, gradually fading the sugar-skull design that had covered much of her face. She later spoke publicly about wanting to move beyond the period of her life associated with the tattoos and arrests..7. Morgan Joyce Varn — the black-eyed mugshotThe facial tattoos aren't necessarily the first thing you notice in Morgan Joyce Varn's 2017 booking photograph. It's her eyes. The South Carolina woman's eyes appear almost completely black in the image, reportedly because of dark contact lenses, creating a striking contrast with her pale hair and facial tattoos.The circumstances surrounding her arrest were serious. Authorities said a 25-year-old man alleged Varn invited him to a townhouse in Indian Land, South Carolina, where another person produced a handgun. The victim alleged Varn demanded his cellphone and money and threatened him with an ashtray before he managed to escape to a neighbour's home and call 911.When deputies arrived, authorities said the occupants refused to come outside, resulting in an hours-long standoff involving a SWAT team. Varn was eventually taken into custody and faced allegations including armed robbery and kidnapping.Yet when the booking photograph was released, much of the internet's attention immediately shifted to those apparently black eyes. The result became one of the stranger viral mugshots of the decade..6. Richard Ramirez — the Night StalkerSome mugshots are unsettling because of tattoos or expressions. Richard Ramirez's is unsettling because of the crimes eventually connected to the man staring back at the camera.During 1984 and 1985, Southern California was terrorized by a series of nighttime home invasions involving murder, sexual assault, beatings and robbery. The unidentified attacker became known as the ''Night Stalker,'' and authorities struggled for months to determine who he was. Investigators eventually recovered a fingerprint from a stolen vehicle connected to one of the attacks and matched it to Ramirez.Authorities released his photograph publicly, setting off an extraordinary sequence of events. On August 31, 1985, Ramirez entered an East Los Angeles liquor store and reportedly saw his own face staring back at him from a newspaper. After realizing he had been identified, he fled through the surrounding neighbourhood and attempted to steal vehicles as residents began recognizing and pursuing him.A group of residents eventually cornered and subdued Ramirez until police arrived. He was convicted in 1989 on 43 charges, including 13 murders, and sentenced to death. Ramirez died in custody in 2013 before the sentence was carried out.The photograph isn't elaborate. But knowing what investigators ultimately connected to the face in it makes Ramirez's stare considerably more disturbing..5. Aileen Wuornos — eyes closed and in chainsOne of the most unusual photographs in the collection shows Aileen Wuornos in an orange jail uniform, her head tilted upward and her eyes closed as her handcuffed wrists rest near her neck. Unlike a conventional booking photograph, she isn't staring into the camera at all, giving the image an eerie quality even before the story behind it is considered.Wuornos worked as a sex worker along Florida highways when a series of men were killed between 1989 and 1990. Investigators eventually connected her to property belonging to victims that had been pawned, and she was arrested in January 1991. Wuornos admitted killing seven men but maintained that the killings began as acts of self-defence against clients who attacked or attempted to sexually assault her. Her accounts changed over time, and prosecutors disputed her explanation.She was convicted of murdering Richard Mallory in 1992 and ultimately received six death sentences. In her final years, Wuornos abandoned further appeals and said she wanted the execution to proceed. Florida executed her by lethal injection on October 9, 2002.There are no elaborate facial tattoos or unusual contact lenses in the photograph. It's simply Wuornos, eyes closed, hands cuffed and head tilted toward the ceiling — and that simplicity arguably makes it more unsettling..4. Carlos Rodriguez — the ‘Half-Head Man’At first glance, Carlos Rodriguez's mugshot looks digitally altered. It isn't. The Miami man became known online as the "Half-Head Man" after booking photographs showed an extraordinary indentation where much of the front of his skull would normally be. Rodriguez later publicly explained that the injury was the result of a catastrophic car crash in which he was thrown through the windshield after hitting a pole. He said he had been using drugs and alcohol before the crash, and doctors were forced to remove damaged portions of his skull and brain. Rodriguez first attracted widespread attention after a 2010 arrest for allegedly soliciting a prostitute. His mugshot looked so unusual that Miami New Times later reported receiving messages from readers convinced the photograph had been Photoshopped. Rodriguez subsequently appeared in an online video showing the injury and explaining how it happened. He returned to headlines in October 2016 under much more serious circumstances. Miami police arrested the then-31-year-old after a mattress was allegedly deliberately set on fire inside his room in a duplex. Authorities alleged the fire threatened two people living in the adjoining residence, and Rodriguez was booked on two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree arson. The photograph remains one of the most instantly recognizable mugshots to circulate online. But unlike many entries on this list, the feature that makes Rodriguez's image so startling is the lasting result of a severe traumatic injury — not a tattoo, costume or strange expression..3. Robert Hardister — a transformation captured one arrest at a timeOne Robert Hardister mugshot is unusual. Put his booking photographs beside one another, and they tell an entirely different story. The Florida man's repeated encounters with police created a years-long photographic record of his face becoming progressively covered in tattoos. One of his earliest known booking photographs, from 2009, shows an 18-year-old Hardister with no visible facial tattoos. Subsequent photos show ink gradually spreading across his neck, cheeks, forehead, eyebrows and nose until much of his face is covered. The progression became an internet phenomenon after another arrest in 2017. St. Augustine Beach police said an officer discovered a stolen 2007 Chrysler Sebring and later watched Hardister approach and unlock it. According to police, Hardister acknowledged knowing the vehicle was stolen and said he had received it as payment after providing someone with methamphetamine. Authorities also said he was wanted in North Carolina for a parole violation. That wasn't his only vehicle-related arrest. Later in 2017, Marion County deputies said Hardister fled from another stolen vehicle before a K-9 team tracked him down. In May 2018, police again arrested him in connection with a vehicle theft, booking him on burglary and grand-theft charges. By March 2018, News4JAX reported that court records showed Hardister had been arrested at least 18 times, with many cases involving theft allegations or probation violations.What makes Hardister's entry particularly striking isn't any single photograph. It's the sequence. Viewed chronologically, the mugshots function almost like a time-lapse: an initially clean-faced teenager gradually acquires a teardrop, neck tattoos, stars and other markings before increasingly dense ink covers much of his face. His final heavily tattooed mugshots barely resemble the teenager photographed years earlier..2. Charles Manson — two mugshots, nearly 50 years apartThe first is the famous black-and-white Ventura County photograph of a relatively young Manson. His dark hair falls around his face and a beard and moustache frame an otherwise ordinary-looking portrait — until you reach his eyes. Manson stares directly into the camera with them opened unusually wide, creating the intense expression that would become one of the most recognizable images associated with him.The photograph comes from around the era that made Manson infamous. In August 1969, members of his group murdered actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant, along with Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Parent and Jay Sebring. The following night, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were killed. Prosecutors established that Manson directed and influenced his followers, and he was ultimately convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, followed by convictions for two additional murders.Then there is the second photograph. Nearly five decades later, an 83-year-old Manson stared into a California prison camera with long grey hair, an enormous beard and the swastika on his forehead still plainly visible. His appearance had changed almost completely, yet there is something recognizable in the stare. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the photograph in 2017, only months before Manson's death.Manson had originally been sentenced to death, but his sentence was changed to life imprisonment after California's death penalty was invalidated in 1972. He was denied parole 12 times before dying of natural causes on November 19, 2017.Placed beside each other, the two photographs are arguably even more unsettling. One shows the young Manson around the period his name became synonymous with murder; the other shows the elderly prisoner who remained behind bars nearly half a century later. Different face, different era — and both are creepy..1. Mark Stephen Asea — Florida's self-described 'demonologist'Finally, there's the photograph that inspired the countdown. Mark Stephen Asea's September 2026 booking photo shows the 36-year-old Port St. Lucie, Florida man with long dark hair and extensive geometric tattoos covering much of his face and neck. Even among the heavily tattooed mugshots on this list, the photograph immediately stands out.Asea's online persona adds another unusual dimension. He has described himself on TikTok with titles including "Demonologist," "Clairsentient," "Empath," "Grey Hat Hacker" and "Woodsman," while an earlier profile reportedly described him as a former Satanist and cybersecurity engineer.Asea was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on September 30, 2026, on a felony computer-related charge, with bond set at $35,000. According to a police affidavit reported by the New York Post, two women accused him of obtaining or exposing information they believed was private. One woman alleged Asea appeared to possess information concerning her devices, online purchases and a password, while another said she had previously allowed him to remotely access her computer for legitimate troubleshooting but alleged he later continued accessing it without permission.The allegations extended to private online material and claims concerning cellphone location data. Investigators also said Asea had posted more than 100 TikTok videos referencing one of the women. He had previously faced stalking and computer-related allegations earlier in 2026 that were dropped, while a separate civil stalking proceeding was also dismissed. The latest criminal matter subsequently led to the September booking.Asea is scheduled for arraignment on November 19. The current charge remains an allegation and does not establish guilt.