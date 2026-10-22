'TOTAL DISGRACE': Trump demands apology from LeBron James for national anthem golf swing

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump has demanded an apology from NBA superstar LeBron James after a viral video showed the basketball player appearing to practice his golf swing during the American national anthem ahead of a Philadelphia 76ers game.The footage was recorded Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where James was preparing to make his debut with the 76ers against the New York Knicks.In the video, the 41-year-old can be seen standing alongside teammates as The Star-Spangled Banner plays, repeatedly making motions resembling a golf swing before mimicking a basketball shot.Trump responded Thursday on Truth Social, accusing James of disrespecting the United States and those who died defending the country."While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country!" Trump wrote."I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE."The president also demanded that James apologize to American military personnel who died serving their country."LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!".According to Reuters, Trump's criticism followed the widespread circulation of the video on social media, where James' movements sparked debate over whether his behaviour was appropriate during the national anthem.The footage drew criticism from several conservative commentators, including Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who responded sarcastically on social media, writing, "Class all the way."OutKick founder Clay Travis also criticized James, accusing him of disrespecting the anthem."LeBron decided to practice his golf swing during the national anthem last night," Travis wrote."I can't wait until he retires, he's been toxic for the entire NBA."Other social media users defended James or questioned whether the brief movements were intended as a political statement.While the video shows James making the gestures, there has been no confirmation that he intended to disrespect the anthem or stage a protest.The incident is not the first time James has faced criticism for similar behaviour.In December 2025, while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, James was filmed appearing to practice his golf swing during the national anthem before a Christmas Day game.That footage also circulated online, prompting accusations of disrespect toward the American flag and military personnel.The NBA star has frequently criticized Trump and previously supported social justice demonstrations, including the Black Lives Matter movement.Trump has also repeatedly criticized professional athletes over national anthem demonstrations, particularly former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police brutality..The 76ers defeated the defending NBA champion Knicks 106–100, with James recording 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.The game also marked the beginning of James' record-extending 24th NBA season.As of Thursday, James had not publicly addressed Trump's latest remarks, and the 76ers had not immediately responded to requests for comment.