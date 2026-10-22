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'TOTAL DISGRACE': Trump demands apology from LeBron James for national anthem golf swing

US President Donald Trump has demanded an apology from NBA superstar LeBron James after a viral video showed the basketball player appearing to practice his golf swing during the American national anthem.
US President Donald Trump has demanded an apology from NBA superstar LeBron James after a viral video showed the basketball player appearing to practice his golf swing during the American national anthem.X/ChatGBT
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Donald Trump
Nba
New York Knicks
Lebron James
Clay Travis
viral on social media
Madison Square Garden
viral video
Lebron James practicing golf swing during national anthem
Philadelphia 76ers
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