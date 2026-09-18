Trump bans CNN, MSNBC, Politico from the White House

American President Donald Trump has announced that he will be banning CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from the White House. In a post to his TruthSocial platform on Friday, the US president stated that the three news outlets will be banned due to their "constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!""I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!," the president wrote. "Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America," he added. .This comes after Trump's nearly decade-long feud with what he describes as the "fake news," an umbrella term the president has used throughout his career to brand news outlets he believes report unfavourably towards him.This is not Trump's first outburst regarding the alleged "fake news," but this is the first time that he has outright banned any outlet from the White House itself.In his statement posted to TruthSocial, he also alluded that these three outlets may not be the only ones banned."Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," the president finished his post by saying.CNN in particular has long been seen by Trump as the main proponent of "fake news," so his banning of the outlet from the White House is not particularly surprising.In addition to MSNBC and Politico, Trump has also historically disliked the Associated Press and The New York Times, meaning that editors at these outlets will be hoping they won't be the next ones on the White House banned list.