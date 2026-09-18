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Trump bans CNN, MSNBC, Politico from the White House

Major news outlets banned from the White House after Trump's decade long feud with 'fake news'
Trump bans CNN, MSNBC, Politico from the White House
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Donald Trump
White House
Cnn
Msnbc
Trump fake news
Poltico
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Western Standard
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