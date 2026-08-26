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TRUMP'S TARIFFS TARNISH TOILET TIME: US facing toilet paper price surge amid trade war with Canada

As the Canada-US trade war heats up, Americans will seemingly be paying more every time they wipe
Trump on the toilet
Trump on the toiletGrok AI image
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Toilet Paper
Canada-US trade war
Canada-US trade
Toilet paper price
Canadian lumber
Canadian pulp and paper
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Western Standard
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