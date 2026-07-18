Two families sue North Dakota hospital after DNA test reveals baby switch 36 years later

CALGARY — A 36-year-old Colorado man says a DNA test uncovered that he was mistakenly switched with another baby shortly after birth, prompting a lawsuit against the hospital where the two children were born.According to a report from KKTV 11 News, Jeremy Morrison said he always felt different from the family who raised him. He said he noticed he did not resemble his relatives, describing himself as “that blonde-haired kid that stood out in a family full of brown-haired people.”“I didn't have anyone that looked like me in my family,” Morrison said. Morrison said the discovery came two years ago after he took a DNA test through an ancestry website. The results showed that the people who raised him were not his biological parents.The connection reportedly emerged after Morrison’s aunt submitted her DNA and received a match identifying Kyle Bylin as her nephew. Morrison said he did not have any cousins, leading him to investigate the unexpected result.Reportedly, Bylin was born just hours before Morrison on Jan. 26, 1988, at Unity Medical Center in Grafton, North Dakota..The lawsuit alleges the two newborns were mistakenly switched at the hospital. Morrison was raised by Bylin’s biological parents, while Bylin was raised by Morrison’s biological parents.“I know I definitely wouldn’t be here in Colorado today if I went home with the right parents,” Morrison said. “I would have been working the farm with my older brother that I never knew I had.”Morrison, Bylin and their families are suing Unity Medical Center, alleging the hospital was responsible for the mix-up. The families are seeking more than $50,000 in damages and have requested a jury trial.The Unity Medical Center has denied the allegations. In a statement provided to KKTV, the hospital said it is investigating the situation but has found no evidence that the facility or its employees were responsible.“We are currently working to better understand a highly unusual situation involving two men who apparently were separated from their biological parents at some point during their lives,” the hospital said.The hospital noted that nearly four decades have passed since the births and that medical and staffing records from 1988 are no longer available.“While we deeply sympathize with the men and their families, we have found no evidence to support claims that Unity Medical Center or its staff were responsible for what occurred,”.Morrison said he believes the alleged switch could not have happened elsewhere because the two children grew up in different areas.“Me and Kyle didn't grow up in the same area; we couldn't have gotten switched at daycare or anything like that,” Both families have since met their biological sons, although Morrison and Bylin have not yet met each other.Morrison said he hopes sharing his story will encourage others who may have questions about their family history to consider DNA testing.“If you feel like you look different than everyone else, there might be a reason for it,” As of now, the lawsuit remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.