CALGARY — The United States Army has detonated a massive stockpile of unstable bomb-making material in rural Iowa, comprised mainly of lead azide.It is the largest controlled disposal of a large lead azide stockpile in US history. The explosion occurred at 9 a.m. local time at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown, Iowa, and involved the controlled detonation of roughly five tons of degraded weapons materials, much of which is considered to be toxic.The explosion was originally scheduled for last Friday but was pushed back to Wednesday due to public backlash, environmental concerns, and weather-related risks.Many local residents and groups expressed their concern with the planned explosion, citing the potential health risks that the massive lead-based stockpile may have once it is airborne. Many also questioned the timing, with the explosion coming just a day before American Thanksgiving. The stockpile was confirmed to have been detonated, and residents around the base reported hearing a large boom, and those closer to the base reported feeling the shockwave.Images have emerged showing two large grey plums emanating from the base; current wind directions point the clouds' current trajectory as heading southwest from the base..The army has stated that, following the blast, they are encouraging those within a 5-mile-shaped cone southwest of the detention site to leave the area.They also encouraged anyone who is projected to be within the clouds' path to stay indoors with the windows and doors shut..Early reports indicate that the detention went well, with US President Donald Trump writing on social media that the explosion was a success and that the army's mitigation measures "far exceeded expectations."