WATCH: Bison hurls grandfather eight feet into the air in Yellowstone National Park

A tourist was thrown approximately eight feet into the air after a 2,000-pound bull bison charged and gored him at a campground in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. The incident occurred Friday at Bridge Bay Campground near Fishing Bridge where a 65-year-old man was walking with his young grandson when the bison suddenly charged.Mike MacLeod, a professional photographer told Cowboy State Daily he began filming before the attack because the bull was already behaving aggressively.“I was just trying to get some dramatic footage of that bison having a fit,” he said. “It’s changed my idea of what to expect from these guys at this time of year, because I would not have predicted that happening.”.According to MacLeod, the animal had already charged toward children in the campground and even a white pickup truck before turning its attention to the grandfather.Video of the incident shows the bison striking the man with one of its horns, launching him roughly eight feet into the air before he landed heavily on the ground.MacLeod said the victim and his grandson did not appear to provoke the animal and seemed to be observing it from what he believed was a safe distance.After the man hit the ground, the bison reportedly stood over him while shaking its head, raising fears it could attack again. MacLeod said he stopped filming and, together with other bystanders, shouted and waved their arms to distract the animal long enough for emergency responders to reach the victim.Park officials transported the injured man to hospital with serious injuries. Reports indicate he suffered multiple broken bones along with significant injuries to his hip and leg..The attack occurred during Yellowstone's annual bison rut, or mating season, which typically runs from June through September. During this period, bull bison become more territorial, increasing the risk of dangerous encounters with people.The incident is believed to be the second reported bison attack in Yellowstone National Park this year. In June, a 12-year-old visitor was injured after being gored by a bison in a separate encounter.Yellowstone National Park reminds visitors to stay at least 23 metres away from bison and other large herbivores, and at least 91 metres from bears and wolves. Park officials warn that bison can run up to three times faster than humans and can become aggressive without warning if they feel threatened or if people get too close.As of Monday, neither Yellowstone National Park nor The National Park Services have responded to the incident.