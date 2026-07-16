WATCH: Blue Angels launch review after viral video shows low flyover over Pensacola Beach crowd

CALGARY — Officials with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team have launched a review after a video circulating online appeared to show one of the squadron’s jets flying unusually close to beachgoers in Pensacola Beach, Florida.The incident happened Wednesday during the “Breakfast with the Blues” event, part of the annual Pensacola Beach Air Show. Video shared online appears to show a Blue Angels aircraft flying low over spectators along the shoreline, with the force of the jet sending sand, umbrellas and beach chairs moving.In a statement, the Blue Angels said the aircraft was performing an arrival maneuver when it flew lower than the team’s standard profile. Officials said the review will examine the circumstances surrounding the flight and determine whether any changes are needed to ensure future demonstrations follow established safety procedures."During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas," the Blue Angels said."The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority," it said. "Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards.".Ashley Korn, a witness, told WEAR-TV that she had never seen a flyover like it in her decade of attending the event. “I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing,” The Blue Angels have performed their annual flyover at Pensacola Beach for 80 years, with the event becoming a long-standing tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to the shoreline each year.The multi-day Pensacola Beach Air Show draws large crowds annually, with as many as 250,000 people traveling to the area to watch the squadron’s aerial demonstrations and other performances.As of now, officials have not reported any injuries connected to the incident, as well, The Navy has not announced whether the review will result in any additional action or operational changes.