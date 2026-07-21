WATCH: Bodycam captures trans student's explosive outburst before arrest

CALGARY — Newly released police body camera footage from the University of Central Florida has gone viral after capturing a heated confrontation between officers and a transgender student who repeatedly demanded to be addressed with female pronouns before being arrested.The footage, released this month, stems from an incident on Feb. 5, 2025, at the University of Central Florida (UCF). UCF police were responding to an incident involving a possible stolen vehicle near the UnionWest complex. Police had responded to an unrelated call when they encountered 27-year-old Jarrett Vick, who identifies as a transgender woman.The video shows Vick becoming increasingly agitated after an officer referred to Vick using male pronouns. Throughout the encounter, Vick repeatedly shouted, "She! She! Just say the right pronoun!"The responding officer declined to change his language, continuing to refer to Vick as "he" while instructing Vick to calm down..As the confrontation escalated, officers warned Vick multiple times that continued disruptive behaviour could result in arrest.According to the arrest report, Vick became physically combative during the encounter. Officers deployed pepper spray, and a second officer later used a Taser before Vick was taken into custody.In comments to the New York Post, Vick claimed police had been "f---ing harassing" him and said the subsequent media attention had led to ''additional harassment." According to court records, Vick was charged on Feb. 5, 2025, with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and disorderly conduct.Vick pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Court records indicate Vick's last court appearance was on Jan. 16, and the cases have since been marked as closed.The University of Central Florida Police Department has not publicly commented on the viral bodycam footage.