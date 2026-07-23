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WATCH: Contractor rescued after spending hours trapped 130 feet high, inside Illinois gas station sign

A contractor was rescued Tuesday after becoming trapped 130 ft. inside a sign above Interstate 55
A contractor was rescued Tuesday after becoming trapped 130 ft. inside a sign above Interstate 55X screenshots
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Illinois State Police
Wilmington Fire Protection
Todd Friddle
Petro travel
Lift malfunction
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Western Standard
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