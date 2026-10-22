WATCH: Enes Kanter Freedom denied purchased seats at WNBA Finals following eligibility rejection

CALGARY — Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom says he was kicked out of a WNBA Finals game in Atlanta after refusing to move from his purchased seating area to a private luxury suite, marking his second confrontation with arena security this season.The incident occurred Wednesday night at State Farm Arena during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.Freedom said he had purchased tickets to attend the game but was informed by security officials that he would not be permitted to sit in his original seats."Just talked to director of security of the NBA and they are now banning us from our purchased seats," Freedom wrote on X."Shame on @WNBA. I guess they have to escort me out of the building. Stay tuned.".According to the Associated Press, Freedom was offered a private luxury suite with additional security but refused the arrangement, insisting he be allowed to sit in the seats he had purchased.Video shared by Freedom showed an arena official explaining that he could enter the building only if he agreed to watch the game from the designated suite."I purchased tickets, right?" Freedom responded. "Just because I purchased tickets, I would like to sit in my seat. That's all I want."An Atlanta police officer subsequently informed Freedom that he was free to leave the property but could not remain at the arena under the circumstances.Freedom later posted another video claiming he had been removed for his position on women's sports."I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!" he wrote.The former NBA player ultimately left without attending the game..In a statement released before the game, State Farm Arena officials said the alternative seating arrangement had been organized following concerns Freedom raised about his personal safety.Officials said Freedom had contacted federal, state and local authorities, along with the WNBA, Atlanta Dream and arena management, regarding potential threats surrounding his attendance.Following consultations between league officials, team ownership and arena security, organizers determined that Freedom would be required to watch the game from a private suite.The suite included additional security, while Georgia state police assigned an officer to Freedom at his request.Arena officials maintained that the decision was intended to protect Freedom and other attendees rather than prevent him from watching the game.A State Farm Arena public relations official later confirmed that Freedom had rejected the arrangement..The confrontation came just days after WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert formally addressed the eligibility of Freedom and fellow former NBA player Royce White.As previously reported by the Western Standard, both players announced their intentions to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft after publicly claiming to identify as women, challenging the league's eligibility requirements amid debate over transgender participation in women's sports.In an October 16 response to Republican members of Congress, Engelbert confirmed that neither former NBA player qualified to participate in the league."With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men," Engelbert wrote.The response followed a September 17 congressional inquiry led by Indiana Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman and four other lawmakers seeking clarification on the league's eligibility policies.The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement states that only women are eligible to compete but does not provide a further definition within that provision.Freedom subsequently questioned Engelbert's determination, arguing that the commissioner had not adequately explained the standards used to assess eligibility.The league's eligibility determination and Wednesday's seating dispute are separate matters, and officials have not established a direct connection between the two decisions..Wednesday's incident follows an earlier confrontation involving Freedom at Chicago's Wintrust Arena on August 23.During a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, Freedom became involved in a verbal exchange with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.Freedom, who was wearing a shirt defining a woman as an adult human female, was subsequently escorted from the arena.Chicago Sky ownership later issued an indefinite ban preventing him from attending games at Wintrust Arena.However, the WNBA did not impose a league-wide ban, allowing Freedom to purchase tickets for Wednesday's Finals matchup in Atlanta.Freedom has since filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Sky over his earlier removal, alleging that his rights were violated. Sky ownership has disputed his allegations..Before Wednesday's game, Freedom also claimed he had received death threats over his plans to attend the Finals.Speaking to OutKick, he said he had contacted the FBI and arranged additional security after receiving threatening messages.Freedom maintained that he intended to attend despite the alleged threats.The security concerns were subsequently cited by arena officials as the reason for relocating him to the private suite.Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 97–71 on Wednesday, taking a 2–1 lead in the WNBA Finals.Freedom's latest confrontation adds to an ongoing dispute involving league eligibility rules, spectator conduct and security arrangements at WNBA events.