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WATCH: Enes Kanter Freedom denied purchased seats at WNBA Finals following eligibility rejection

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom says he was kicked out of a WNBA Finals game in Atlanta after refusing to move from his purchased seating area to a private luxury suite.
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom says he was kicked out of a WNBA Finals game in Atlanta after refusing to move from his purchased seating area to a private luxury suite.X screenshots
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