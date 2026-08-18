WATCH: Enes Kanter Freedom escalates WNBA challenge, rounding up other male players to join draft

CALGARY — Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is continuing his campaign to enter the WNBA, saying he remains prepared to challenge the league’s eligibility rules and outlining what he says he hopes to accomplish if his 2027 draft declaration is accepted.In his announcement, Freedom argued that the league should clarify how it determines eligibility and questioned whether someone who identifies as a woman could qualify under the current rules.Freedom has also claimed that other professional basketball players are considering joining his effort. Those claims have not been independently confirmed.He has also pointed to the financial gap between the leagues, claiming G League players earn roughly $45,000 annually while top WNBA players can make substantially more, and arguing that the difference would provide a significant financial incentive for players to pursue his challenge..Former NBA player Royce White has separately announced that he intends to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft. White has described his move as a challenge to the league's approach to gender eligibility.The WNBA's existing draft rules contain requirements beyond simply submitting a declaration. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, domestic players generally must meet age and college-eligibility requirements, while the agreement contains separate provisions for players who attended four-year colleges and for international players.The WNBA has also addressed the broader controversy surrounding transgender participation.In a statement reported Thursday, the league described recent efforts to provoke controversy over transgender athletes as "bad-faith" efforts and said there were no current eligibility issues involving transgender players. The league said it remained committed to fair competition and respectful discussion.The controversy follows comments from Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham about transgender athletes in women's sports, which generated debate both inside and outside the league..Kanter Freedom’s announcement does not mean he has been selected by a WNBA team or officially added to the league’s draft pool. A player declaring interest in the draft is separate from being drafted or receiving a roster spot.While the WNBA has not commented on Kanter Freedom's declaration, the league's players' union has previously voiced support for transgender inclusion.In a public statement, the WNBPA said it represents players with diverse backgrounds and is committed to "justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion," adding that those values allow it to protect women's sports while fostering "transformational change."The union also denounced "hate, abuse, and demonization" directed at any group, including transgender people, and encouraged fans to report abusive behaviour both at games and online.The statement did not reference Kanter Freedom or address whether a former NBA player would be eligible to enter the WNBA draft.