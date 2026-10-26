WATCH: Enes Kanter Freedom recruits Kid Rock for 2027 WNBA Draft

CALGARY — Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has brought American musician Kid Rock into his ongoing dispute with the WNBA, claiming the singer has declared himself a woman and intends to enter the league's 2027 draft.The apparent joke comes days after WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert formally rejected Freedom's and fellow former NBA player Royce White's eligibility to compete in the women's professional basketball league.In a post circulating on X, Freedom claimed Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, would be joining him in the upcoming draft."@KidRock has officially declared himself a woman and is joining me in the 2027 @WNBA Draft. Shaq and Kobe walked so we could run," the post reads.The reference to former NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant appeared to mock the league's eligibility requirements amid ongoing debate..The remarks appear to be the latest attempt by Freedom to challenge the league's policies through public statements and social media.Freedom and White announced their intentions to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft after publicly claiming to identify as women. Both former NBA players questioned how the league determines eligibility and whether its rules adequately define who is permitted to compete.The dispute prompted a formal congressional inquiry led by Indiana Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman and four other lawmakers on September 17.The lawmakers requested clarification on the league's eligibility policies, including how the WNBA evaluates applicants seeking to compete in the women's league.In an October 16 response, Engelbert confirmed that neither Freedom nor White qualified to participate."With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men," Engelbert wrote..The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement states that only women are eligible to compete but does not provide a further definition within that provision.Freedom subsequently questioned Engelbert's determination, arguing that the commissioner had failed to adequately explain the standards used to assess eligibility.The league has not publicly indicated that its determination regarding either former NBA player will change.The latest social media remarks also follow Freedom's recent confrontation with security officials at a WNBA Finals game in Atlanta.Freedom said he was removed from State Farm Arena after refusing to relocate from his purchased seating area to a private luxury suite.Arena officials maintained that the alternative arrangement had been organized following security concerns raised by Freedom, including alleged threats against him.According to the Associated Press, Freedom was offered a private suite with additional security but declined the arrangement, insisting that he be allowed to occupy his originally purchased seats. He ultimately left the arena without attending the game..On August 23, Freedom was escorted from Chicago's Wintrust Arena following a verbal exchange with Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud during a game against the Indiana Fever.Freedom was wearing a shirt defining a woman as an adult human female at the time.Chicago Sky ownership subsequently imposed an indefinite ban preventing him from attending games at Wintrust Arena, although the WNBA did not issue a league-wide ban.Freedom has since filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Sky over his removal, alleging that his rights were violated. Sky ownership has disputed his allegations..Kid Rock, who has frequently made headlines for his outspoken political views and public support for U.S. President Donald Trump, has not publicly confirmed any plans to pursue a professional basketball career.His apparent inclusion in Freedom's latest remarks adds another celebrity name to the controversy, although there is no indication that the musician has submitted an application to participate in the 2027 WNBA Draft.