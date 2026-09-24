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WATCH: Episcopal priest says Jesus was transgender and ‘transitioned’ after resurrection

A video of an Episcopal priest describing Jesus Christ as transgender and saying she believes Jesus “transitioned” after his resurrection has resurfaced online
A video of an Episcopal priest describing Jesus Christ as transgender and saying she believes Jesus “transitioned” after his resurrection has resurfaced onlineX/Canva
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Cathedral
Transgender
Jesus Christ
New York City
non-binary
Rev. Flourish Klink
Divine in New York City
Episcopal Diocese of New York
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news