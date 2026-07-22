WATCH: ‘Exceptional’ footage captures orcas launching into air during hunt in Monterey Bay

CALGARY — A rare marine encounter unfolded in Monterey Bay, California, after a whale-watching captain captured stunning footage of killer whales launching dolphins into the air during a high-speed hunt.The video, recorded and posted Sunday by Captain Mike Sack of Sanctuary Cruises, shows a group of transient orcas, also known as killer whales, breaching repeatedly as they pursued a pod of common dolphins.According to observers, the orcas appeared to strike and propel the dolphins out of the water multiple times during the encounter — a behaviour rarely witnessed so closely in the wild.Sack told SFGATE the whales were seen flying out of the water approximately 10 to 15 times during the hunt, creating what he described as an extraordinary sight for those aboard the vessel. “They jumped out 10 to 15 times,” Sack stated.“What was uncommon was the frequency they were going after these dolphins. Normally, their strategy is to pick one off the pod. ... They’re like wolves, working together cooperatively hunting these animals.”.The orcas were identified as members of a transient killer whale group known as CA140B. Unlike resident killer whales, which primarily feed on fish, transient orcas are marine mammal hunters and are known to prey on seals, sea lions, whales and dolphins.Marine ecologist Dr. Ari Friedlaender called the encounter an exceptional opportunity for scientists to better understand predator-prey dynamics, noting that rarely are these interactions witnessed in such detail.“These folks out on the water all the time are seeing so much more than a single scientist or a single researcher could, and with eyes on the water, they can really provide an interesting lens on the happenings out in the bay,” Friedlaender said to SFGATE.The Monterey Bay area is considered one of the world’s most productive marine ecosystems, attracting a wide variety of species due to its nutrient-rich waters.While dramatic, scientists say the event is a natural part of the marine ecosystem — showcasing the hunting abilities of transient killer whales in their natural environment.