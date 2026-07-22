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WATCH: ‘Exceptional’ footage captures orcas launching into air during hunt in Monterey Bay

Killer whales launching dolphins into the air during a high-speed hunt.
Killer whales launching dolphins into the air during a high-speed hunt.Sanctuary Cruises on Instagram
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Orcas
CA140B
Monterey Bay
Captain Mike Sack
Dr. Ari Friedlaender
Sanctuary Cruises
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Western Standard
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