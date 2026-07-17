WATCH: Felony suspect dives into Pacific Ocean to escape LAPD

CALGARY — A man wanted on felony warrants attempted to evade police by running into the Pacific Ocean near a Los Angeles beach, but his unusual escape attempt came to an end when lifeguards helped authorities bring him back to shore.The incident happened Thursday morning at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, California, after Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers encountered the suspect and attempted to take him into custody.According to CBS News Los Angeles, the man was wanted on outstanding felony warrants when officers pursued him on foot near the beach area. Instead of stopping, the suspect ran toward the shoreline, passed a lifeguard station, and entered the water.Once in the ocean, the man swam away from shore and remained in the water for approximately an hour and a half, leaving police and emergency crews waiting on land while they worked to safely resolve the situation..The incident was captured on video and later published by TMZ, showing Los Angeles County lifeguards heading into the water on rescue boards as they approached the suspect. The footage appears to show lifeguards securing the man with flotation devices before moving him onto a rescue boat.Authorities eventually transported the suspect back to shore, where he was taken into custody.Police later confirmed the man had two outstanding felony warrants, reportedly connected to allegations of vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon. His identity has not been released.While police regularly deal with suspects attempting to flee, officials have not indicated whether the man will face additional charges related to entering the ocean to avoid arrest.