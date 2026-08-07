WATCH: Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom declares himself a WNBA prospect

CALGARY — Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has announced that he intends to pursue an opportunity in the WNBA, declaring himself a prospect for the league.Kanter Freedom, 34, shared the announcement online, saying he had reviewed the league’s eligibility rules and believes he is able to enter the WNBA draft process.The Turkish-born centre spent 11 seasons in the NBA after being selected third overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2011 NBA Draft. During his career, he played for several teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics.He last appeared in an NBA game in 2022 before becoming more focused on political advocacy and public commentary. In 2021, he legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom..Kanter Freedom’s announcement does not mean he has been selected by a WNBA team or officially added to the league’s draft pool. A player declaring interest in the draft is separate from being drafted or receiving a roster spot.The announcement has generated attention online, with reactions focusing on both his basketball career and broader discussions surrounding eligibility requirements in women’s sports.According to the WNBA’s draft eligibility requirements, factors are based on factors including age, college status and international eligibility, and do not specifically address a former NBA player attempting to enter the league.The WNBA has not publicly announced that Kanter Freedom has been added as an official draft prospect or commented on his declaration.Kanter Freedom has not played professionally since his final NBA season, when he appeared for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign..While the WNBA has not commented on Kanter Freedom's declaration, the league's players' union has previously voiced support for transgender inclusion. In a public statement, the WNBPA said it represents players with diverse backgrounds and is committed to "justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion," adding that those values allow it to protect women's sports while fostering "transformational change."The union also denounced "hate, abuse, and demonization" directed at any group, including transgender people, and encouraged fans to report abusive behaviour both at games and online. The statement did not reference Kanter Freedom or address whether a former NBA player would be eligible to enter the WNBA draft.