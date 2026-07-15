WATCH: Kid rolls around in a freezer in Houston Walmart

A viral video reportedly filmed at a Walmart in Houston, Texas, has sparked backlash online after footage appears to show a young child climbing inside a frozen food freezer while adults nearby laugh and record the incident.The footage shows the child, wearing sandals, climbing into the open freezer and rolling on top of packaged frozen chicken products. At one point, an adult appears to playfully push the child farther into the freezer while another records the scene.Adults filming the video appear to laugh and encourage the interaction rather than immediately stopping the behaviour.Commenters also criticized what they described as a growing trend of treating retail stores as places to create viral social media content rather than respecting public spaces and other customers..The video has been widely shared across social media, with many viewers expressing concern over the apparent lack of adult supervision and the potential food safety implications of allowing a child to climb into a freezer containing products intended for sale.Commenters also criticized what they described as a growing trend of treating retail stores as places to create viral social media content rather than respecting public spaces and other customers.There has been no public indication of whether Walmart employees intervened or whether the products visible in the video were removed from store shelves.