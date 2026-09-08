WATCH: Lindsay Clancy lawyer asks Trump for pardon after mistrial

CALGARY — The attorney for Lindsay Clancy is asking President Donald Trump to pardon his client following a mistrial in the Massachusetts mother's case.Defense attorney Kevin Reddington made the unusual appeal Tuesday during an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, days after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in Clancy's murder trial.“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon,” Reddington said in the interview. Clancy, 36, was facing three first-degree murder charges in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.The request comes with an important legal limitation: the case was prosecuted under Massachusetts state law, meaning the president does not have the ordinary authority to pardon Clancy's state charges.The appeal followed a trial that ended in a mistrial after jurors deliberated for nearly 40 hours without reaching a unanimous verdict. The jury was reportedly split 11-1, with 11 jurors favouring a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity and one juror refusing to join them. .Reddington has criticized the holdout juror while acknowledging the juror's right to maintain a different view.The defence argued throughout the trial that Clancy was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis when she killed her children and was therefore not criminally responsible for her actions.Prosecutors disputed that interpretation, arguing that Clancy understood what she was doing and deliberately carried out the killings.Following the mistrial, Reddington has also indicated that he would be willing to negotiate with Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.“I hope, however, after sitting through this trial and seeing the evidence that was presented from the government as well as from the defense, that he would revisit the issue and hopefully would be able to work something out that would be acceptable to both sides,” Reddington said.Trump also weighed in on the case following Friday's mistrial. Asked about Clancy, Trump said he had been following the trial and described the case as a “horrible tragedy.” He said Clancy had done a “horrible, horrible thing” and suggested she could face a mental institution or jail, adding that he expected another trial..The developments have also prompted a public response from Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's estranged husband and the father of the three children.Patrick's attorney, Howard Cooper, issued a statement rejecting claims circulating online that Patrick had any involvement in his children's deaths.According to PEOPLE, Cooper described the allegations as “outright falsehoods” and said the online speculation had caused significant personal and reputational damage to Patrick.According to Cooper, the claims have gone ''beyond ordinary criticism and have included threats against Patrick.'' His legal team has involved law enforcement in response to the allegations. Patrick has previously spoken publicly about the tragedy and testified during Lindsay Clancy's trial.His position has differed sharply from some of the online commentary surrounding the case. Cooper said Patrick's focus remains on honouring the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan rather than engaging with what he described as conspiracy theories and misinformation.Patrick has also publicly expressed forgiveness toward Lindsay and has said he does not regard her as a “monster.”.Prosecutors now have several options, including seeking a new trial, negotiating a potential plea agreement with the defence or, in theory, declining to proceed further.The defence has indicated it is open to discussions with Cruz's office. Prosecutors have not announced whether they intend to retry Clancy.A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 29, when the parties are expected to address the next steps in the case.Clancy remains in custody at Tewksbury State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility in Massachusetts, as the legal process continues.