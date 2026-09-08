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WATCH: Lindsay Clancy lawyer asks Trump for pardon after mistrial

A jury has reached a decision in the closely watched trial of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy, who was accused of killing her three young children in their Duxbury home in January 2023.
A jury has reached a decision in the closely watched trial of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy, who was accused of killing her three young children in their Duxbury home in January 2023.X
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Donald Trump
Lindsay Clancy
Lindsay Clancy trial
Kevin Reddington
Mistrial
Patrick Clancy
Howard Cooper
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