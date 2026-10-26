WATCH: Mom says 3-year-old soccer star 'traumatized' after police called to game, league launches review

CALGARY — A viral controversy involving a three-year-old Florida soccer player has taken a new turn after police disputed claims that officers were called because the child was ''too good at soccer."The incident occurred in Winter Park, Florida, where video footage showed the young boy, identified as Nevada, dominating a youth soccer game against children reportedly as old as five.The footage quickly gained attention on social media after the child's family claimed league officials had contacted police because Nevada was outperforming the other players and maintaining possession of the ball for too long."They called the police on a three-year-old because he's too good... because he had the ball for too long and nobody else can get the ball, so they called the police on him," a family member claimed in the viral video.However, the Winter Park Police Department has since released a statement challenging the family's account of why officers were called."The Winter Park Police Department was contacted by a soccer league official who requested response to a disturbance between league officials and the parents of a player," police said..The boy's mother says the incident has left her three-year-old son traumatized and unwilling to return to the soccer league."It really traumatized Nevada," his mother, Martasia, told HuffPost."He still wants to play soccer. He just doesn't want to go back to that place. I don't think that's how he should be thinking, that as a 3-year-old he did something wrong."Martasia maintained that her son was unfairly singled out because of his soccer abilities, claiming tensions escalated after other parents complained that their children were not getting enough opportunities to participate.i9 Sports, the organization operating the youth soccer program, confirmed it has launched a review of the incident."We are aware of concerns being shared regarding an incident at a local i9 Sports program, and we take them very seriously," a league spokesperson said.The organization said it had contacted the family and begun speaking with those involved to determine what happened.League officials have not announced when the review will be completed..According to the department, league officials had requested that the family leave the premises and offered to refund their registration fees."The league requested the family leave and offered to refund the league cost to family. Shortly after arrival, the officers were requested by the league official to communicate with the family as he did not want to further a disturbance."Police said the family was cooperative when officers approached them and explained that the soccer game had already ended."The family stated the game was over and they were leaving. The family was cooperative with the officers and were provided with an event number for the incident at their request."The department also clarified that no arrests were made and that officers did not forcibly remove the family from the park."The incident was a civil matter between those parties and not criminal. No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park. The Officers body worn cameras confirm the above information.".While the police statement contradicts the suggestion that officers were specifically summoned over the child's soccer abilities, it does not establish what initially sparked the disagreement between the parents and league officials.The department said body-worn camera footage supports its account of the officers' involvement.The incident has generated widespread discussion online, with some social media users criticizing the league's handling of the situation and others questioning the family's characterization of events.The police response adds a new dimension to the controversy, shifting attention from the child's performance on the field to the disagreement between adults that prompted the call.Authorities have maintained that the matter was civil and that no criminal enforcement action was necessary.