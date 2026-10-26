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WATCH: Mom says 3-year-old soccer star 'traumatized' after police called to game, league launches review

A viral controversy involving a three-year-old Florida soccer player has taken a new turn after police disputed claims that officers were called because the child was ''too good at soccer."
A viral controversy involving a three-year-old Florida soccer player has taken a new turn after police disputed claims that officers were called because the child was ''too good at soccer."X screenshots
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Soccer
viral on social media
viral video
Winter Park Police
Winter Park, Florida
American soccer
i9 Sports
Police review
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Western Standard
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