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WATCH: Obama official says Trump’s White House media ban ‘fundamentally anti-democratic'

Peter Loge speaking to the Western Standard on White House CNN ban
Peter Loge speaking to the Western Standard on White House CNN banWestern Standard - YouTube
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Barack Obama
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Western Standard
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