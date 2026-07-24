WATCH: Orcas ram giant sunfish until it shatters into thousands of pieces

CALGARY — A group of orcas has been filmed using a newly documented feeding behavior.The striking feeding technique, known as "ram-to-fragment," was described in a recent study published in Frontiers in Ethology after researchers documented two separate encounters in the Gulf of California.Footage shows one orca carrying a dead sharp-tail sunfish near the surface before releasing it moments before another whale crashes into it, sending pieces of the fish scattering through the water.Researchers believe the collisions occur after the prey has already been killed, suggesting the behavior is intended to process the carcass rather than capture it..According to Frontiers, the study's lead author, Dr. Kathryn Ayres, said another possibility is that the whales are engaging in a form of social play. Orcas are already known for a range of complex hunting and social behaviors, including wave-washing seals from ice floes and intentionally stranding themselves to catch prey.Sharp-tail sunfish are among the largest bony fish in the world and can grow several metres long while weighing up to about 2,000 kilograms (4,400 pounds) and reportedly are a common prey species for orcas in the Gulf of California.The first encounter was recorded in July 2024 by Ayres, while a second nearly identical event was filmed in September 2025 by wildlife cinematographer Héctor Franz, suggesting the behavior may not have been an isolated incident.Ayres also believes the newly documented strategy may represent a form of parental care by making food easier for younger whales to consume.