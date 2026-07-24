USA News

WATCH: Orcas ram giant sunfish until it shatters into thousands of pieces

A group of orcas has been filmed using a newly documented feeding behavior known as "ram-to-fragment.''
A group of orcas has been filmed using a newly documented feeding behavior known as "ram-to-fragment.''X screenshots
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Orcas
Ram-to-fragment
Frontiers in Ethology
Dr. Kathryn Ayres
Sun fish hunting
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news