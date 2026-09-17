WATCH: Patrick Clancy set to speak on ‘60 Minutes’ following Lindsay Clancy trial

CALGARY — Patrick Clancy is set to speak publicly for the first time since his former wife’s murder trial ended without a verdict, with his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, joining him for an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes.The couple will sit down with correspondent Ross Douthat in an interview scheduled to air Sunday.CBS said the interview will address Patrick’s grief, his memories of his three children and the online theories that emerged following Lindsay Clancy’s trial. Danis will also speak publicly for the first time since her private life became a subject of attention surrounding the case.The interview comes just weeks after Lindsay Clancy’s high-profile murder case ended in a mistrial, leaving prosecutors and the defence facing the question of what happens next..Lindsay Clancy was charged with killing her three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Jan. 24, 2023.Clancy admitted killing the children but pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.Her defence argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time and could not be held criminally responsible for the killings. Prosecutors disputed that position and argued that Clancy was criminally responsible.After seven days of deliberations, the 12-person jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Sept. 4.Several jurors have subsequently described an 11-1 split, with one juror declining to agree that Clancy was not criminally responsible.The mistrial means there was no final jury determination on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths..Patrick was a central witness during the trial and testified about his former wife's mental state and changes he had observed before the killings.His testimony was relevant to the defence's argument that Lindsay's mental state prevented her from understanding that her actions were wrong. One juror later said Patrick's testimony influenced her view of the evidence.The prosecution presented a different interpretation, arguing that Lindsay understood her actions and was legally responsible for the deaths, because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, there was no final jury determination on the competing arguments.Patrick also spoke publicly in support of his former wife during the proceedings, describing her as a dedicated mother and saying he ''did not view her as a monster.''CBS has confirmed Patrick’s wife, infertility specialist Dr. Rachel Danis, will appear alongside him during Sunday’s interview. The network described the segment as her first time speaking publicly since her private life became a subject of attention connected to the case..A preview released by CBS offers one brief look at Patrick’s perspective.Douthat asks whether Patrick still talks to his children. “All the time,” Patrick responds.When asked what he says to them, Patrick replies, “Help me. All the time.”The exchange is part of the interview CBS says will examine Patrick’s grief and memories of Cora, Dawson and Callan.CBS has also said the interview will ''address the online theories that have circulated about Patrick since Lindsay’s trial.''The case has generated significant discussion on social media, including theories alleging Patrick had some involvement in the deaths of his children. Those allegations have not been established in court..CBS has characterized the theories as baseless and said Patrick will address them during the interview.The mistrial did not end Lindsay Clancy’s criminal case. As of publication, prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek a retrial.Lindsay’s defence is seeking to have the case dismissed rather than face another prosecution. A court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 as the legal teams address the next stage of the case.The full interview will air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.