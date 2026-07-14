WATCH: Sculptor unveils plans for Charlie Kirk monument in Times Square

A monument honouring conservative activist Charlie Kirk is planned to be unveiled in New York City’s Times Square on September 10, according to a social media announcement from organizers promoting the project.The post states that the “official Charlie Kirk Monument,” created by sculptor Sergio Furnari, will be revealed in Times Square as a tribute to Kirk’s life and political influence.Furnari is an Italian-American sculptor known for creating large-scale public artworks and commemorative pieces. His previous works include Lunchtime on a Skyscraper, a sculpture series inspired by the iconic photograph of construction workers sitting on a steel beam during the construction of New York skyscrapers, and a 12-foot-tall monument of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled in Times Square to mark the star's 40th birthday.The post states that the “official Charlie Kirk Monument,” created by sculptor Sergio Furnari, will be revealed in Times Square as a tribute to Kirk’s life and political influence..The planned Times Square unveiling follows an earlier monument announcement from Furnari in Washington, D.C. In December 2025, the sculptor announced plans for a Charlie Kirk memorial artwork that was scheduled for unveiling near the White House area.According to Furnari’s announcement, the Washington project was intended to commemorate Kirk and highlight themes including free speech and self-expression. The artist said he hoped the sculpture would serve as a message of remembrance and provide comfort to those mourning Kirk’s death.Details about whether the Washington monument was installed, its final location, or whether it received official approval from local authorities have not been publicly confirmed.Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, became a prominent figure in American conservative politics through his activism, public speaking events, and campus debates on political and cultural issues.He was assassinated in September 2025, prompting memorial events and tributes from supporters across the United States. Since his death, various efforts have been announced to commemorate his life and legacy..Furnari has also created a GiveSendGo for the project with a goal of $150,000 USD. Organizers have announced plans for the September Times Square unveiling, which has since been promoted on social media. Further details regarding permits, approvals, the monument’s final design, and its long-term placement have not yet been released.