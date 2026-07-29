USA News

WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on California beach after engine failure

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Huntington State Beach after the pilot reported an engine failure.
A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Huntington State Beach after the pilot reported an engine failure.X screenshots
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Huntington Beach
FAA inspections
Piper PA-28 Cherokee
John Wayne Airport
Mike Bremner
The Federal Aviation Administration
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news