WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on California beach after engine failure

CALGARY — A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Huntington State Beach after the pilot reported an engine failure.The incident happened Monday afternoon when a Piper PA-28 Cherokee experienced mechanical problems shortly after departing from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.The pilot, Mike Bremner, a corporate pilot and founder of the nonprofit Elder Abuse Air Force, told the Los Angeles Times that the aircraft lost engine power about five minutes after taking off from John Wayne Airport en route to Van Nuys.After making a Mayday call and attempting to restart the engine, Bremner said he chose Huntington State Beach as the safest available location for a forced landing.The aircraft came down on the sand near Magnolia Street in Huntington Beach, an area visited by beachgoers during the summer months. Despite the unexpected landing, officials said there were no reported injuries involving the occupants of the aircraft or members of the public on the beach..The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident. As part of the review, investigators are expected to examine the aircraft and determine what caused the reported engine failure.Bremner's nephew Griffin, who was a passenger on the plane, said he felt the plane stutter and the propellers slow down, then his uncle turned to him and said, “Griffin, we’re cooked!”The Huntington Beach Fire Department, Huntington Beach Police Department and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene, securing the area while crews worked to safely remove the aircraft from the beach.As of now, the FAA has not released additional details about the cause of the reported engine failure.