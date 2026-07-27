WATCH: Starbucks employees report health concerns over new 'blending powder'

CALGARY — A new Starbucks ingredient designed to improve the texture of its blended beverages is facing scrutiny after some employees raised concerns about the powder becoming airborne during preparation.Starbucks recently introduced a new “blending powder” used in some of its newer drinks. The product contains ingredients including gum Arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, natural flavor, silicon dioxide, and stevia extract (Rebaudioside A). Some baristas in a Los Angeles location have publicly raised concerns since the powder’s introduction, reporting that it can become airborne when scooped. In a video posted by TikTok user @estarbucks6767, some workers have said they experienced symptoms including sore throats, coughing, chest irritation, and headaches after handling the ingredient.One ingredient drawing attention is silicon dioxide, also known as silica, which is used as an anti-caking agent to prevent powders from clumping..Employees have raised concerns about silica because certain forms of silica dust, particularly crystalline silica found in industrial settings, can pose serious health risks when repeatedly inhaled over long periods. Workplace exposure to crystalline silica has been linked to conditions including silicosis, a progressive lung disease.Food-grade silicon dioxide, however, is a different form of silica and is widely used in food products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its use in regulated amounts, and there is currently no evidence that consuming the ingredient in beverages poses a health risk.The primary concern raised by employees is not drinking the finished product, but the potential for repeated workplace exposure to airborne powder during preparation.In a statement, Starbucks said the blending powder is ''safe and meets food safety standards,'' and it ''works to ensure employees have the proper training and procedures for handling ingredients.''.The company also added they use the powder as a stabilizer and emulsifier, helping create a smoother texture while slowing separation in blended beverages after they are prepared.Although there is no evidence that the blending powder poses a health risk to customers when consumed as intended, the complaints from employees have prompted questions about workplace safety, ingredient transparency, and the increasing reliance on food additives.As of now, Starbucks has defended the safety of the blending powder, and no health authority has advised consumers to avoid beverages containing the ingredient.