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WATCH: Starbucks employees report health concerns over new 'blending powder'

WATCH: Starbucks employees report health concerns over new 'blending powder'
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Los Angeles
Starbucks
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Starbucks blending powder
Silicon dioxide
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Western Standard
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