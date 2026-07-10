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WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding garbage turns into $25 souvenir

WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding garbage turns into $25 souvenir
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Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce wedding
Justin Gignac
New York City Garbage
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