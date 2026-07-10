WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding garbage turns into $25 souvenir

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has inspired an unusual new wave of memorabilia — with fans rushing to buy small pieces of garbage collected near the ceremony site.New York artist Justin Gignac created a limited-edition collection called “NYC Pocket Garbage: Not Invited Edition,” featuring small pieces of litter gathered around Madison Square Garden following the couple’s wedding. The items were packaged as collectible art pieces and sold for $25 each.The items reportedly included, bottle caps, cigarette butts, straws, fabric scraps, plastic utensils, a lone AirPod, and even an ovulation test kit in one edition.Gignac's recent collection has already sold out since its release on Monday. . “It wasn’t as dirty as I was expecting,” Gignac told Hyperallergic.“I found a lot of bottle caps, cigarette butts, and one left AirPod on the crosswalk — that was a first, even though those are probably the easiest things to lose." Gignac is known for turning ordinary garbage into novelty artwork, a project he has been pursuing for more than 25 years. He launched his “NYC Garbage” series in 2001 after challenging the idea that packaging could influence how people value an object.Over the years he has created limited-edition garbage collections tied to major events and cultural moments, including New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, the World Series at Yankee Stadium, and Barack Obama’s 2008 election night victory.His solution was to collect discarded items from New York City streets, place them inside clear plastic cubes, and sell them as collectible art.