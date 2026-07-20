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WATCH: 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin defends son after trespassing, tells officers she's a former federal prosecutor

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin defends son after trespassing stop, tells officers she's a former federal prosecutor
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin defends son after trespassing stop, tells officers she's a former federal prosecutorX screenshots
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The View
Sunny Hostin
Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Metro-North railroad property
Trespass violation
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Western Standard
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