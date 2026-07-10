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WATCH: Two giant sea lions storm busy San Diego beach

Two massive sea lions charged through La Jolla Cove in San Diego
Two massive sea lions charged through La Jolla Cove in San DiegoX
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National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration
Marine Mammal Protection Act
Sea lions
La Jolla Cove
SeaWorld San Diego
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Western Standard
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