WATCH: Video released of Canadian woman in ICE custody slapping teen wearing Trump-themed clothing, DHS reveals expired visa

CALGARY — A newly emerged video appears to show the moment Kaitlyn E. Tracey allegedly struck a teenage girl during a Fourth of July weekend confrontation at a New Jersey boardwalk. Tracey, 33, was arrested following a July 3 incident at the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk in New Jersey after police said she confronted a group of teenagers over clothing with patriotic and political messaging.The video, which has spread widely online, appears to show Tracey approaching a teenage girl wearing an America 250 shirt and blue shorts before a physical confrontation occurs. The footage shows Tracey appearing to strike the teenager before others intervene.Police allege Tracey recorded herself approaching the group before striking one of the girls across the face and body. The teenager was not reported to have suffered injuries.According to court documents, the confrontation began after Tracey allegedly took issue with clothing worn by members of the group that referenced U.S. President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). .While the viral video of the boardwalk confrontation sparked public attention, the case took another turn after U.S. immigration officials said Tracey had remained in the country beyond her authorized stay.According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kaitlyn Tracey entered the United States on April 14, 2024, using her Canadian passport. DHS says she was authorized to remain in the U.S. until September 6, 2024. DHS officials say Tracey remained in the country after that date and was taken into ICE custody following her arrest on assault-related charges.She is now facing both the criminal proceedings related to the alleged boardwalk confrontation and separate immigration proceedings that could determine whether she remains in the United States or is removed.According to the New York Post, a GoFundMe was created for Tracey but had since been taken down.Screenshots of the fundraiser before it was removed appeared to show that it had raised nearly $4,500 of its $9,000 USD goal.“Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraisers for the legal defense of someone charged with a violent crime are removed from the platform and fully refunded,” a GoFundMe spokesperson told the New York Post after it was removed. .Tracey’s husband, Matthew Geroni, has publicly defended his wife and said the incident has been taken out of context.In videos posted online, Geroni said he was seeking legal assistance after his wife was detained by ICE.“My wife is being detained by ICE… I need an immigration lawyer, I need help. I don’t know what to do.”Geroni, who was not present during the confrontation, said he believes the situation has been exaggerated and claimed there was more to the incident than what was shown online. His TikTok account has since been made private..Geroni, a US citizen who routinely posts videos mocking Republicans, said he married Tracey “a little over three years ago,” and added his main concern was for his wife's safety and well-being, regardless of whether she was ultimately deported to Canada.Geroni also shared a follow-up video on TikTok Tuesday as his attempt to reach out to any news outlets, particularly ones in New Jersey, that "want to hear their story."“I’m just doing anything I can to get her story heard and bring any help and attention to her situation, so I can get her released, even if that means back to Canada,” he said in the video.He also did not address Tracey’s alleged assault of the teenage girl during the video but claimed the whole situation was being taken out of context, adding police told his wife to leave the boardwalk after the alleged assault because they didn’t have enough to charge her.Tracey later turned herself over to police after an arrest warrant was issued and is currently being held at the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark, NJ.She is scheduled to appear in court on August 4.