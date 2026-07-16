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WATCH: Video released of Canadian woman in ICE custody slapping teen wearing Trump-themed clothing, DHS reveals expired visa

WATCH: Video released of Canadian woman in ICE custody slapping teen wearing Trump-themed clothing, DHS reveals expired visa
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