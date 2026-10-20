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WNBA rejects eligibility of former NBA players, leaves Congress without clear answer on what is a woman

The WNBA has told Republican lawmakers that former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White are ineligible to compete in the league.
The WNBA has told Republican lawmakers that former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White are ineligible to compete in the league.X/ChatGBT
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Enes Kanter Freedom
Nba
wnba
Wnba requirements
WNBA 2027 draft
Royce White
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert
Marlin Stutzman
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