Vancouver

WATCH: Vancouver Scientology location beset by teens in growing online 'speed running' trend

Viral speed running trend results in crowd of 300 trying to break into Church of Scientology location in Vancouver
Teen gets restrained by Vancouver police during Scientology 'raid'
Teen gets restrained by Vancouver police during Scientology 'raid'@TheNathanLive on X/Twitter
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Dowtown Vancouver
Scientology
Church of Scientology
Viral trend
Scientology Speed Running
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Western Standard
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