WATCH: Whale hit by jet ski off Vancouver

A video has been circulating online showing a jet skier hitting a whale near Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver. The video shows a whale coming up for air when a person on a jet ski inadvertently hits the blowhole of the whale, bumping the jet ski a couple feet into the air and ejecting the rider off the vehicle. Onlookers can be heard gasping and exclaiming after the incident occurred. The accident occurred in the waters off Vancouver in English Bay Monday evening. .The whale, a grey whale called CRC-2688, has been a recent fixture of the waters around Vancouver and has been seen by swimmers in and around the English Bay and Burrard Inlet area.Vessels are meant to keep a distance of at least 100 meters from whales while operating in Canadian waters.After the accident the whale was seen swimming and behaving normally, but no official confirmation on the condition of the animal has yet been noted.