Vancouver

WATCH: Whale hit by jet ski off Vancouver

Jet skier strikes whale and goes flying off jet ski after unfortunate collision in English Bay
A jet skier hits a grey whale as it came up for air near Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver
A jet skier hits a grey whale as it came up for air near Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver@604RAW on X/Twitter
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Whale
Accidents
English Bay, Vancouver
Jet Ski
Kitsilano Beach
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