BAD BOYS, BAD BOYS: Watch videos of Oshawa police making quick work of jewelry store robbers

CALGARY — It was not a good day out for four guys who decided to rob an Oshawa jewelry store.It all went wrong on the getaway as two of the baddies were tackled by bystanders and mall security staff before being held for police..Their cohorts in crime at least made it outside.One was videoed trying to outrun the police, only to be hit by a passing cruiser and arrested.The final gang member was seen running pell-mell in front of a strip mall.Moments later, he was in a mad dash the opposite way, with a police German Shepherd hot on his heels.Spoiler alert — the dog won..All in all, not a good day to be a robber in Oshawa.