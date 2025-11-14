Watch

BORG: Viral Remembrance Day clip exposes CAF's lack of marching skills

Soldiers marching in London, clearly out of step
Soldiers marching in London, clearly out of stepScreenshot:CTV
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
canada military decline
remembrance day parade
canadian army marching video
military readiness canada
CAF recruitment crisis
canada defence spending

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news